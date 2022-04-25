Accel 22 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an acceleration sensor. This board features the ADXL367, an ultra-low-power, high-performance three-axis accelerometer from Analog Devices. The ADXL367 allows selectable full-scale acceleration measurements in ranges of ±2g, ±4g, and ±8g in three axes, with a resolution of 0.25 mg/LSB on the ±2g range, alongside a configurable host interface that supports both SPI and I2C serial communication. This device combines a 3-axis MEMS accelerometer, a temperature sensor, and a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) to synchronize an external analog signal conversion.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as motion-activated functions and user interfaces and many asset monitoring functions in a wide range of industrial applications.

