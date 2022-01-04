Accel 19 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an acceleration sensor. This board features the LIS2DTW12, an ultra-low-power high-performance three-axis accelerometer from STMicroelectronics. It allows selectable full-scale acceleration measurements in ranges of ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, or ±16g in three axes with a configurable host interface that supports both SPI and I2C serial communication. Alongside an embedded 0.8°C accuracy temperature sensor with ODRs ranging from 50 to 1.6Hz and resolution from 8 to 12 bits, it has a dedicated internal engine to process motion and acceleration detection.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as motion-activated functions and user interfaces, tap-double-tap recognition, free-fall detection, tracking, and many more.

