Accel 18 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an acceleration sensor. This board features the MC3419, a digital output 3-axis accelerometer with a feature set optimized for consumer product motion sensing from MEMSIC. It allows selectable full-scale acceleration measurements in ranges of ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, and ±16g in three axes with a configurable host interface that supports both SPI and I2C serial communication. The MC3419 also features a dedicated motion block that implements algorithms to support any motion and shake detection, tilt/flip and tilt 35 position detection.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as vibration and condition monitoring, test and measurements, predictive maintenance, and more.

