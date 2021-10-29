Accel 17 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an acceleration sensor. This board features the MXC62320MP, a low-power digital output dual-axis accelerometer fabricated on a standard, submicron CMOS process from MEMSIC. The MXC62320MP can measure both dynamic acceleration (e.g., vibration) and static acceleration (e.g., gravity), with full-scale acceleration measurements, a range of ±2g, and a configurable host interface that supports I2C serial communication with 400kHz Fast Mode operation.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as vibration and condition monitoring, test and measurements, predictive maintenance, and more.

