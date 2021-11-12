Accel 16 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an acceleration sensor. This board features the ADXL363, a micropower three-sensor combination including acceleration and temperature from Analog Devices. This device combines a 3-axis MEMS accelerometer, a temperature sensor, and an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) input for synchronized conversions of external signals. It allows selectable full-scale acceleration measurements in ranges of ±2g, ±4g, and ±8g (with a resolution of 1mg/LSB on the ±2g range), and communicates via SPI serial interface providing 12-bit output resolution for all three sensors.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as vibration and condition monitoring, test and measurements, predictive maintenance, and more.

