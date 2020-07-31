Accel 14 Click is digital acceleration and vibration sensor Click board™. It features an ultra-wide bandwidth, low-noise, 3-axis digital vibration sensor, labeled as IIS3DWB, from STMicroelectronics. This Click board™ allows selectable full-scale acceleration measurements in ranges of ±2 g, ±4 g, ±8, and ±16 g in three axes, and it’s capable of measuring accelerations with a bandwidth up to 6 kHz with an output data rate of 26.7 kHz. For accessing sensor registers from any host controller communication is accomplished through a standard SPI serial interface. Along with its serial interface, the sensor can use any of its two interrupt pins to report a detected event.

Accel 14 Click board™ has many features that make it attractive for various applications such as vibration and condition monitoring, test and measurements, predictive maintenance, and more.

