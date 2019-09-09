Today we are announcing our Accel 13 click. It features an ultra-low power triaxial accelerometer sensor with embedded intelligence, labeled as the IIS2DLPC.

This smart sensor allows the Accel 13 click to detect many different events, including a tap, double tap, step counting, activity recognition (walk, run, stand still), activity change (any type of acceleration pattern change), orientation, and many more, so the Accel 13 click can be used for the development and testing of various applications.

For more information about the Accel 13 click, please visit our product page.

