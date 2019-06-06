Accel 12 click - Advanced 3-axis motion tracking Click board™

Accel 12 click is an advanced 3-axis motion tracking Click board™ that allows linear motion and gravitational force measurements in ranges of ±2 g, ±4 g, ±8, and ±16 g. It operates in three perpendicular axes and support directional tap detection in ±X, ±Y or ±Z.

Accel 12 click utilizes the MC3216, a low-noise, and low power 3-axis accelerometer. Integrating digital output 3-axis accelerometer with a feature set optimized for cell phones and consumer product motion sensing. This allows very high integration and very small dimensions, at an affordable cost.

Additional features that are included are low power consumption, high precision of motion detection, high shock tolerance, and programming capabilities. Makes this device ideal for development of different types of motion detection based applications, including user interface control, gesture command, augmented reality, vehicle navigation, image stabilization in photography, electrical compass tilt compensation for cell phones and many other similar applications.

