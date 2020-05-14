Accel 10 Click features an ultra-low power triaxial "femto" accelerometer sensor with embedded intelligence, labeled as the LIS2DW12TR. This Click board™ allows linear motion and gravitational force measurements in ranges of ±2 g, ±4 g, ±8, and ±16 g in three perpendicular axes. This smart sensor allows the Accel 10 Click to detect many different events, including tap, double-tap, free-fall detection, and more, making it well suited for using it in handheld or wearable devices. It features an onboard data processing, offering the acceleration data directly, over the standard I2C or SPI interface.

Acceleration data is available in a 14-bit format from both the data registers and the internal FIFO buffer, which can memorize 32 slots of X, Y, and Z data. The FIFO buffer can be used for more complex calculations or timed readings, reducing the traffic on the communication interface. FIFO buffer allows optimization within the firmware that runs on the host MCU.

The Accel 10 Click can be used for applications such as motion detection for wearables, motion-activated functions and user interfaces, display orientation, tap/double-tap recognition, free-fall detection, smart power-saving for handheld devices, and motion-enabled metering devices.

For more information visit Accel 10 Click board product page.

