AC Current 2 Click for safe, non-invasive AC current measurement with versatile output options

Get accurate AC current readings without breaking the circuit with AC Current 2 Click's safe and easy-to-use clamp-on probe

AC Current 2 Click is an add-on board designed for safe, non-invasive measurement of alternating current (AC) through a conductor. It features the MCP607 operational amplifier and the MCP3221 12-bit ADC, both from Microchip.

KEY FEATURES:



Non-invasive AC current measurement: Measures current without direct electrical contact

Measures current without direct electrical contact Galvanically isolated probe: Ensures safety by providing electrical isolation between the conductor and the measurement circuitry

Ensures safety by providing electrical isolation between the conductor and the measurement circuitry RC filter for EMI suppression: Reduces electromagnetic interference for accurate readings

Reduces electromagnetic interference for accurate readings Analog and digital output: Provides both analog and digital (I2C) output options

Provides both analog and digital (I2C) output options Easy probe connection: Equipped with a 3.5mm jack and connection terminal for easy attachment of the current sensing probe

APPLICATIONS:



Tracks the AC current usage of devices and systems

of devices and systems Allows for safe current measurements in high-voltage applications

Can be integrated into safety systems requiring AC current monitoring

requiring AC current monitoring Suitable for various applications needing general AC current measurement without circuit interruption

without circuit interruption Tracks the power consumption of household appliances

Monitors the current draw of industrial machinery

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about AC Current 2 Click visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



