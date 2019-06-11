Barometer 2 click is equipped with the LPS35HW, an absolute piezoresistive pressure sensor for measuring the pressure within the wide range between 260 - 1260hPa. It offers calibrated readings over I2C digital interface.

This sensor has many benefits, including low power consumption, high resolution of the pressure data, embedded thermal compensation, FIFO buffer with several operating modes and temperature measurement, etc.

Barometer 2 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information about Barometer 2 Click, visit the product page.