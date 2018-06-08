Absolute barometric pressure measurement - Pressure 4 click

A high precision barometric pressure sensor, with low power consumption, or in short - Pressure 4 click.

Pressure 4 click

The Pressure 4 click carries the BMP280 digital pressure sensor from Bosch Sensortech. The Click board™ is an ideal solution for DIY weather stations, toys, drones, and all sorts of applications that rely on accurate barometric pressure measurement.

Besides the pressure readings, the Pressure 4 click also offers very accurate temperature reading, which is required for the pressure readings compensation.

The onboard sensor allows several power modes: sleep mode, forced mode, normal mode. You can learn more about it on the "How it works" section of the product page.

Earth's atmosphere

“Earth does not hang in a sea of air — it hangs in a sea of space and it has an extremely thin coating of gas on its surface,” said Eric Sloane. So, how big is this coating, and what do we measure?

Atmospheric pressure (also called barometric pressure) is the is the pressure within Earth's atmosphere; it's the force per unit area exerted against a surface by the weight of the air above that surface. This pressure can be measured by our new Click board™.

And when it comes to its size, the Earth's atmosphere extends upward to about 18,000 feet.

