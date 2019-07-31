Gyro 4 click is a digital gyroscope which is able to sense motion over two perpendicular axes. It is equipped with the L20G20IS, an integrated two-axis digital gyroscope from STMicroelectronics.

The L20G20IS sensor features onboard signal processing (low-pass and high-pass filtering) as well as user selectable angular rate speed ranges from ±100, up to ±200 dps. This allows fine-tuning according to specific requirements of the application.

This Click board™ is perfectly suited for development of a wide range of applications which rely on an accurate angular rate sensing, including:

Gyro-stabilization for optical image stabilization

Game controllers

Gesture-based HMI applications

VR glasses...

"A gyroscope (from Ancient Greek γῦρος gûros, circle and σκοπέω skopéō, to look) is a device used for measuring or maintaining orientation and angular velocity. It is a spinning wheel or disc in which the axis of rotation is free to assume any orientation by itself. When rotating, the orientation of this axis is unaffected by tilting or rotation of the mounting, according to the conservation of angular momentum. "

