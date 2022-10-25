A5000 Plug&Trust Click is a compact add-on board representing a ready-to-use secure IoT authenticator. This board features the A5000, an Edge Lock® Secure Authenticator from NXP Semiconductors. The A5000 provides a root of trust at the IC level, giving an IoT authentication system state-of-the-art security capability. It allows for securely storing and provisioning credentials and performing cryptographic operations for security-critical communication and authentication functions. It has an independent Common Criteria EAL 6+ security certification up to OS level and supports ECC asymmetric cryptographic and AES/3DES symmetric algorithms.

This Click board™ is suitable in IoT security use cases such as secure connection to public/private clouds, device-to-device authentication, or counterfeit protection.

For more information, visit the A5000 Plug&Trust Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE