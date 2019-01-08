The digital angular rate sensor click - Gyro 2 click

Gyro 2 click™ is a three-axis digital angular rate sensor which can sense the angular movement and velocity in three perpendicular axes. The click board™ is equipped with the FXAS21002C, a three-axis integrated angular rate gyroscope. This gyroscope IC features a very good sensitivity-to-range ratio, allowing it to achieve the resolution of 0.0625 °/s, while operating in several discrete steps: ±250, ±500, ±1000, and ±2000 °/s.

This click board™ communicates with the target board microcontroller via mikroBUS™ SPI (MOSI, MISO, SCK, CS), I2C (SDA, SCL) and four GPIO lines. The board is designed to use 3.3V power supply only.

All these features make this click board ideal for gaming and virtual reality input devices, motion control, GPS navigation systems and more.

A gyroscope (from Ancient Greek γῦρος gûros, "circle" and σκοπέω skopéō, "to look") is a device used for measuring or maintaining orientation and angular velocity. It is a spinning wheel or disc in which the axis of rotation is free to assume any orientation by itself. When rotating, the orientation of this axis is unaffected by tilting or rotation of the mounting, according to the conservation of angular momentum.

