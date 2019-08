Joystick 2 click is based on SKRHABE010 by Alps, a 4-direction joystick switch with Center-push Function.

Its long-life span (of 1 million life cycles) guarantees the rigidity and durability of the product.

Joystick 2 click can be used in numerous different applications, as a human-machine interface device (HMI), such as cell phones, tablets, terminals, video games, toys, and many more.

