The Buck 13 Click is a high-efficiency step-down converter which provides a highly regulated output voltage derived from the connected power source, rated from 4V to 55V. The regulated output voltage is 3.3V, the most common choise for various embeded applications. Buck 13 click is based around an integrated DC-DC converter, labeled as MPM3530. Due to its high efficiency, MPM3530 allows the Click board™ to easily deliver up to 3A of current. The MPM3530 is very reliable, offering over-current and over-voltage protection, as well as a thermal shutdown.

The MPM3530 operates at high switching frequency of 520 kHz, which allows a good compromise between the efficiency and the size of the device with no external coil needed and minimal number of other external components.

Buck 13 click is a perfect choice for step-down applications for embedded electronic devices, servers, routers, data storage devices, low power ICs, etc .

