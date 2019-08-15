Step Up click is a fixed frequency DC-DC step-up (boost) regulator, which can be obtained from any low voltage input - such as NiCd, NiMH or one cell Li-Po/Li-Ion batteries.

This click features very high efficiency, low noise and anti-ringing voltage output and inrush current limiting with the internal soft-start, as well as true disconnect option for minimized power drain, when in shutdown mode.

Microchip's MCP1665B on board Step Up click provides an easy-to-use power supply solution for applications powered by either one-cell, two-cell, or three-cell alkaline, Ultimate Lithium, NiCd, NiMH, one-cell Li-Ion or Li-Polymer batteries.

For more information about Step Up click

