A calibrated XYZ chromatic smart lighting director, providing the measurement data in digital format over the I2C interface.

By utilizing a sensitive photo-diode, low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit A/D converter (ADC), this sensor can provide the data directly, with no need for complex calculations.

Sensor based on unique process which enables filter responses that mimic the human eye and is extremely stable over both operating temperature and time.

For more information about the Ambient 3 click, please visit our webpage.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe