9DOF 2 Click is a compact add-on board for applications which require lowest power motion tracking and magnetometer functionality. This board features the ICM-20948 a 9-axis MotionTracking™ sensor from TDK Invensense, which consist of two sensors combined into one package for universal 9DOF solution. In this package we have 3-axis gyroscope, a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis magnetometer, combined with Digital Motion Processor™ (DMP) and run-time calibration firmware. All this features makes 9DOF 2 Click excellent choice for manufacturers looking for a product to eliminate the costly and complex selection, qualification, and system level integration of discrete devices, guaranteeing optimal motion performance for consumers. Its also ideally suited for wearable sensors and IoT applications needed low power motion tracking device expandable with additional I2C sensors.

This Click Board™ uses only the SPI communication interface and Its designed to be operated only with 3.3V logic levels.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the 9DOF 2 Click visit the product page.

