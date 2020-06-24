9DOF 3 Click introduces the BMX055, a small-scale absolute orientation sensor in the class of low-noise 9-axis measurement units, from Bosch Sensortec. It comprises the full functionality of a triaxial, low-g acceleration sensor, a triaxial angular rate sensor, and a triaxial geomagnetic sensor. All three sensor components of the BMX055 can be operated and addressed independently from each other.

On top, the BMX055 integrates a multitude of features that facilitate its use especially in the area of motion detection applications, such as device orientation measurement, gaming, HMI, or menu browser control. 9DOF 3 Click offers both SPI and I2C digital interfaces for easy and fast system integration.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the 9DOF 3 Click visit the product page.

Your Mikroe