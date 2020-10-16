900TH CLICK BOARDS™ COMING ON MONDAY

Mikroe team has been determined and focused, and we are proud to announce that on Monday we will release 900th Click board™.

That means 900 unique Click boards™ in the shop! Each one carrying a different functionality. Each one carefully crafted by our engineers.

Sensors, wireless transceivers, motor control, LED displays, amplifiers, isolators and more.

As you know we are on the road towards 1000 Click boards™ in our range, and a thousand after that. It's safe to say we are marching in a steady rhythm.

Come back on Monday to see what we have prepared to celebrate this milestone.

Your Mikroe