Yesterday we released our 900th Click board™. Since the Coronavirus pandemic, we couldn't make a big celebration as we usually do, but, we made sure to surprise our teammates and colleagues with a special gift!

All of our colleagues found a special gift on their desks – a yellow Mikroe umbrella. With a special message "When the skies are grey, be Mikroe sunshine".

This gift was an inspiration to film a fun video with everyone included in the process of making the biggest add-on portfolio in the World. Like we said in one of our previous campaigns - "It's about all of us".

At first, we released one Click per week, then two Click boards a week, and now we release one Click board™ almost every day. That makes the Click board™ the fastest growing range of add-on boards in the World.

Every development board that has a mikroBUS™ socket gains more value with each Click board we release. A lot of companies have recognized that, and have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard.

We are getting back to work so we can reach the 1000 Click boards™ as fast as possible! Check out our rich Click board™ portfolio on our website that just keeps on growing.

Until the next milestone,

Your Mikroe