Do you remember the most famous early computer, the legendary Altair 8800, that was programmed by flicking switches that display small lights? Well, today, MikroE proudly present you an addition to our arsenal of Click boards™, a board that will take you back to that 1974 by emulating the legendary Altair 8800 on mikroBUS™ socket - 8800 Retro Click.

The Altair 8800 is one of the most important and leading "retro-computing" machine that many today consider the first computer, built on the Intel 8080. Compared to the functions of today's modern computer, the Altair 8800 could not even broadcast video at that time, and users could communicate with him only through the terminal or the front panel.

Interest in the Altair 8800 is not new, and there are several implementations of the Open-Source Altair 8800 emulator running on various platforms. One of them is also Microsoft Azure Sphere (Avnet Azure Sphere Starter Kit), which builds on Open-Source projects and brings something unique to modernize and cloud-enable the Altair. For more information about what it took to make a cloud-connected Altair 8800 running on Azure Sphere, head to Bringing new life to the Altair 8800 on Azure Sphere, or Cloud-Enabled Altair 8800 on Azure Sphere.

For the full experience of this whole story, now you can relive history with authentic Altair experience on your "MikroE Altair 8800 Retro" Click board™, which will give you a very realistic front panel experience.

For more information about 8800 Retro Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe