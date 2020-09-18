8-pin I2C Click is a compact add-on board that represents a breakout board that simplifies the connection of add-on boards with 8 pin Female Connector to mikroBUS™ socket. This board can be used as I2C Adapter with no main component on itself, with only an on-board connector for connection establishing. 8-pin I2C Click has no regional restrictions, no need for special permits, and it is possible to use this Click board™ worldwide. Being compatible with MFI (Made for iPod) is the most important feature of the 8-pin I2C Click board™ which ensures its proper operation with additional Apple accessories.

This Click board™ is suitable for expanding the connectivity of the development system with the mikroBUS™, and ideal for communication with numerous devices that share the identical slave address on the same bus.

For more information about the 8-pin I2C Click

