We have one more board that has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard - EVB-LAN9253 development board. This is the 74th development board from Microchip with mikroBUS™ socket.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

Our business relationship with Microchip continues to develop, and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now contains 374 boards. We are sure this number will go up again soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all Microchip development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe