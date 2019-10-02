700th Click board™ party

Last night we celebrated the memorable 700th Click boards™ milestone!

This day was not like any other, it was truly special. The festive atmosphere could be felt as soon as you entered the company.

The day started with our masterful graphic designer, Danijela Krajnović, raising the Click boards™ flag in front of our headquarters.

All of our colleagues found a special gift on their desks that represents this unique goal – a t-shirt with the 700th Click boards™ design, and everyone was wearing these t-shirts through the day.

We opened a champagne, cut a special 700 Click Board™ cake and released confetti from some beautiful balloons into the open air.

Everyone contributed to making this goal happen, but we had to reward those who were the most responsible for this milestone. Those teams were directly included in the process of releasing Click Boards™ on a daily basis and were rewarded with a special plaque, with a heartfelt THANK YOU:

Hardware team

Firmware team

Production team

Marketing team

And of course, our dear Click Board™ product manager Aleksandar Mitrović

The party continued late into the night and everyone had a good time, because we work hard and we know how to celebrate, as well.

We are getting back to work so we can reach the next milestone as fast as possible! Check out our rich Click board™ portfolio on our website that just keeps on growing.

Until the next milestone, we salute you!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe