6DOF IMU 8 click, a reliable and robust 6-axis motion tracking Click board™

6DOF IMU 8 click is an advanced 6-axis motion tracking Click board™, which utilizes the ISM330DLC, a high-performance System in Package (SiP), equipped with a 3-axis gyroscope, and a 3-axis accelerometer. This device is designed with Industry 4.0 in mind, produced using mature and well-proven CMOS and MEMS fabrication processes, which results in a high integration scale on a wafer level. This allows for a very good matching between the IC and the MEMS, offering very good robustness, mechanical shock immunity, and improved stability.

Two most commonly used motion sensors are available. Both sensors can be programmed in several different FS ranges: The gyroscope can be set to work in ±125, ±250, ±500, ±1000, and ±2000 dps ranges, while the accelerometer can be set to work in ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, and ±16g ranges. This allows fine-tuning of the sensitivity and power consumption for a specific application.

Features, such as an advanced event detection engine that can trigger an interrupt on two dedicated pins, a smart FIFO buffer with 4K of memory, onboard signal processing and support for both I2C and SPI communication interfaces, make 6DOF IMU 8 click, a smart Industry compliant development tool, which can be used in a wide range of different applications:

Industrial

IoT

Robotics

Drones and navigation

Antenna and platform alignment

Optical image stabilization…

"Industry 4.0 is a name given to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. It includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing. Industry 4.0 is commonly referred to as the fourth industrial revolution."

For more information about the 6DOF IMU 8 click, please visit our website.