6DOF IMU 5 Click features 7-Axis ICM-20789 chip, an integrated 6-axis inertial device that combines a 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, and an ultra-low noise MEMS capacitive pressure sensor. This unique 7-Axis device offers great performance with an accuracy of ±1 Pa, an accuracy enabling altitude measurement differentials as small as 8.5 cm. The pressure sensor’s MEMS capacitive architecture provides the industry’s lowest noise at the lowest power, high sensor throughput, and temperature coefficient offset of ±0.5 Pa/°C. The combination of high accuracy elevation measurements, low power, and temperature stability makes it ideal for a wide range of motion tracking applications.

This device is intended for implementation in Drones and Flying Toys, Motion-based gaming controllers, Virtual Reality Headsets & Controllers, Indoor/Outdoor Navigation (dead-reckoning, floor/elevation/step detection).

This Click Board™ uses both I2C and SPI communication interfaces. It is designed to be operated only with 3.3V logic levels. A proper logic voltage level conversion should be performed before the Click board™ is used with MCUs with logic levels of 5V.

