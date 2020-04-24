Up, down, left, right, pitch, roll, yaw – those are the six degrees of freedom the name of this board is referring to. It's not the first of the kind we have in our range, but the highlight of this one is its long-term precision over a wide range of temperatures.

6 DOF IMU 3 Click is a complete 6-axis detection development board suitable for movement and position tracking devices. This Click board features the compact FXOS8700CQ motion sensor from NXP, an integrated 3-axis linear accelerometer and 3-axis magnetometer combined in one package.

The device features a selectable I2C or point-to-point SPI serial interface with 14-bit accelerometer and 16-bit magnetometer ADC resolution along with smart-embedded functions. FXOS8700CQ has dynamically selectable acceleration full-scale ranges of ±2 g/±4 g/±8 g and a fixed magnetic measurement range of ±1200 μT.

For motion detection (security), door opening, smart home applications, robotics, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with electronic compass (e-compass) function, medical, for patient monitoring, fall detection, and rehabilitation, augmented reality (AR), gaming, and real-time activity analysis, etc.

For more information about 6DOF IMU 3 Click board visit our product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe