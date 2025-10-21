6DOF IMU 28 Click designed for multi-axis motion sensing and intelligent event detection in embedded applications

Detect motion, shock, and gestures with a 6-axis IMU, the LSM6DSV320X, featuring a machine learning core

6DOF IMU 28 Click is a compact add-on board designed for multi-axis motion sensing and intelligent event detection in embedded applications. It is based on the LSM6DSV320X, a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) with low-g and high-g accelerometers and a digital gyroscope featuring embedded intelligence from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 6-Axis IMU: Combines a 3-axis low-g accelerometer, a high-g channel for shock detection, and a digital 3-axis gyroscope

Combines a 3-axis low-g accelerometer, a high-g channel for shock detection, and a digital 3-axis gyroscope Embedded Intelligence (Edge Processing): Integrates advanced features like a Machine Learning Core (MLC), a Finite State Machine (FSM), and adaptive self-configuration. This offloads processing from the host MCU, reducing power consumption

Integrates advanced features like a Machine Learning Core (MLC), a Finite State Machine (FSM), and adaptive self-configuration. This offloads processing from the host MCU, reducing power consumption Dual Event-Detection Interrupts: Provides interrupt signals for rapid response to motion events

Provides interrupt signals for rapid response to motion events Flexible Communication: Supports both SPI and I2C communication with selectable addresses

Supports both SPI and I2C communication with selectable addresses Auxiliary Interfaces: Includes I3C/SPI interfaces for connecting and expanding with external sensors

APPLICATIONS:



Provides motion and event sensing for various IoT devices and asset tracking

Ideal for use in wearables , smartphones , and AR/VR/MR systems (Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality) requiring precise motion tracking

, , and (Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality) requiring precise motion tracking Suitable for vibration monitoring in industrial equipment for predictive maintenance

in industrial equipment for predictive maintenance Used in car crash or shock detection applications due to the integrated high-g channel

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 6DOF IMU 28 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE