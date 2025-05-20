6DOF IMU 26 Click for 6-axis motion sensing from robotics to industrial automation

Achieve accurate detection of angular rate and linear acceleration across three axes with SCH16T-K01

6DOF IMU 26 Click is a compact add-on board designed to detect and measure angular rate and linear acceleration across three axes. It features the SCH16T-K01, a high-performance 6DOF sensor from muRata integrating a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer.

Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 6-Axis Motion Sensing: Combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer

Combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer Selectable Measurement Range: Offers configurable measurement ranges for both gyroscope and accelerometer

Offers configurable measurement ranges for both gyroscope and accelerometer Low-Pass Filtering: Provides selectable low-pass filtering from 13Hz to 370Hz

Provides selectable low-pass filtering from 13Hz to 370Hz 4-Wire SPI Interface: Enables high-speed communication with the host microcontroller

Enables high-speed communication with the host microcontroller Configurable SPI Address: Offers flexibility in multi-device SPI configurations

Provides motion data for navigation and orientation tracking

tracking Enables precise tracking of robot movements and orientation

Offers motion feedback for industrial machinery and control systems

and control systems Provides inertial data for stabilizing unmanned aerial vehicles

Suitable for capturing human or object motion data

Any application requiring precise 6-axis inertial measurement in demanding environments

EmbeddedWiki

