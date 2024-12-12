6DOF IMU 25 Click featuring a biosensor with vAFE (vertical analog front-end) for biopotential signals and 6-axis IMU

Achieve biopotential signal detection alongisde motion tracking with the ST1VAFE6AX

6DOF IMU 25 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise biopotential signal detection and motion tracking. Based on the ST1VAFE6AX biosensor from STMicroelectronics, it offers exceptional performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:



High-performance IMU: Measures acceleration and angular velocity with high accuracy and low noise

Measures acceleration and angular velocity with high accuracy and low noise Biopotential sensing: Enables the detection of bioelectrical signals like ECG and EMG

Enables the detection of bioelectrical signals like ECG and EMG Machine Learning core: Supports on-device processing for intelligent applications

Supports on-device processing for intelligent applications Flexible communication: Supports both I2C and SPI communication interfaces

Supports both I2C and SPI communication interfaces Power-efficient design: Optimizes power consumption for battery-powered devices

APPLICATIONS:



Track fitness, health, and other vital signs via wearable devices

Monitor heart rate, ECG, and other biopotential signals

signals Provide precise motion tracking and control in robotics

Enable motion-based gaming and virtual reality experiences

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 6DOF IMU 25 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE