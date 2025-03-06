6DOF IMU 24 Click for inertial measurement in drones, robotics, and IoT applications

Achieve precise, high-speed motion tracking with real-time inertial measurement using the ICM-40609-D

6DOF IMU 24 Click is an add-on board designed for precise inertial measurement in drones, robotics, and IoT applications. This board features the ICM-40609-D, a high-performance 6-axis MEMS MotionTracking™ sensor from TDK InvenSense.

6-axis sensing: Integrates a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer for comprehensive motion tracking

Wide accelerometer range: Offers an extended accelerometer full-scale range of ±32g for high-impact applications

High Output Data Rate (ODR): Supports a maximum ODR of 32kHz for real-time data acquisition

2KB FIFO buffer: Optimizes data processing and reduces power consumption

I2C and SPI communication: Provides flexible communication options for integration with various microcontrollers

Configurable interrupts: Offers configurable interrupt signals for system event monitoring

High precision and stability: Ensures accurate and reliable motion tracking across temperature variations

Enable accurate attitude and motion control for drones and UAVs

Provide precise motion feedback for robotic arms, mobile robots, and other robotic systems

Enable motion sensing and activity tracking in IoT devices, such as wearables and smart sensors

Used in applications requiring precise motion tracking and real-time data acquisition

Used to track motion for immersive user experiences

