6DOF IMU 23 Click based on a SmartIndustrial™ 6-axis MotionTracking device

Provide accurate and reliable motion tracking for a variety of applications with the IIM-20670

6DOF IMU 23 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion tracking and measurement. Powered by the IIM-20670, a cutting-edge 6-axis MotionTracking device from TDK InvenSense, this board excels in capturing intricate movements.

KEY FEATURES:

6-axis motion sensing: Accurately measures acceleration and angular rate in three dimensions (X, Y, Z axes) for precise motion tracking

High-performance gyroscope: Offers high accuracy and wide full-scale range (±1966 dps) for precise angular rate measurement

Versatile accelerometer: Provides a selectable full-scale range (±2g to ±65g) to accommodate different applications

Low power consumption: Minimizes power consumption for extended battery life in portable devices

Robust design: Withstands shocks up to 10,000g, ensuring reliable operation in challenging environments

Flexible communication: Supports SPI interface for versatile integration with different microcontrollers

Supports SPI interface for versatile integration with different microcontrollers High-resolution data: 16-bit ADCs provide accurate data for both gyroscope and accelerometer measurements

APPLICATIONS:



Used in robotics, automation, and machine control for precise positioning and motion control

Integrates into navigation systems for vehicles, drones, or mobile devices to provide accurate location and orientation information

Enhances user experience in gaming devices, virtual reality headsets, and other consumer electronics with motion-based interactions

with motion-based interactions Used in various scientific experiments and research projects requiring accurate motion data

