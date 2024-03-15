6DOF IMU 22 Click is a compact add-on board for advanced motion tracking. This board features the ICM-42670-P, a high-performance 6-axis MEMS MotionTracking IMU from TDK InvenSense. The ICM-42670-P integrates a 3-axis gyroscope and accelerometer, offering exceptional precision in motion detection. It supports both I2C and SPI interfaces for communication, features a substantial 2.25Kbytes FIFO, and includes two programmable interrupts that enhance power efficiency through a wake-on-motion feature. The IMU's gyro and accel are adjustable across a range of full-scale settings, accommodating a variety of usage scenarios. With its low noise levels, high stability under various conditions, and an on-board APEX Motion Processing engine for gesture and step recognition, this Click board™ is an ideal choice for developing wearable technology, smart home devices, robotics, and AR/VR applications.

