6DOF IMU 20 Click is a compact add-on board with a 6-axis inertial measurement unit. This board features the BMI323, a high-performance, low-power inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch Sensortec. The BMI323 combines precise acceleration and angular rate (gyroscopic) measurement with intelligent integrated features triggered by motion. Besides 16-bit triaxial gyro and accel with a configurable range and host interface that supports SPI and I2C serial communication, it also features 2Kb-byte FIFO that can lower the traffic on the serial bus interface.

On-chip interrupt engine and integrated smart features make this Click board™ an excellent choice for always-on applications like motion detection, step detector, plug ‘n’ play step counter, orientation and flat detection, single/double/triple tap detection, and many more.

For more information, visit the 6DOF IMU 20 Click product page.

