6DOF IMU 15 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a 6-axis MEMS motion tracking device combining a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer. This board features the ASM330LHH, automotive 6-axis MEMS motion tracking device, from STMicroelectronics. It has a configurable host interface that supports both I2C and SPI serial communication, features a 3 kB FIFO and a programmable interrupt with ultra-low-power event-detection support to minimize system power consumption.

This Click board™ is an excellent choice for applications like gesture recognition, activity classification, dead reckoning, pedometers, Telematics, eTolling, anti-theft systems, and more.

For more information about 6DOF IMU 15 Click, please visit the product page.



