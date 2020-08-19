6DOF IMU 14 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a 6-axis MEMS motion tracking device combining a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer. This board features the ICM-42688-P, high precision 6-axis MEMS motion tracking device, from TDK InvenSense. It has a configurable host interface that supports both I2C and SPI serial communication, features a 2 kB FIFO and 2 programmable interrupts with ultra-low-power Wake-on-Motion support to minimize system power consumption.

This Click board™ is an excellent choice for applications like gesture recognition, activity classification, and pedometer, along with programmable digital filters, and an embedded temperature sensor.

