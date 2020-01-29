The 6DOF IMU 10 Click is a Click board™ which features the KMX62-1031, a 6 Degrees-of-Freedom inertial sensor system that features 16-bit digital outputs accessed through I2C communication from Kionix.

The KMX62 sensor consists of a tri-axial magnetometer plus a tria-xial accelerometer coupled with an ASIC. This Click board™ can be used for applications which require movement and orientation features, navigation, such as screen orientation, machine/vibration analysis, game playing, machine/vibration analysis.

For more information about the 6DOF IMU 10 Click, please visit the product page.

