6-pin Needle Cable is a compact programming cable made from high-quality materials for longevity and easy portability with a tiny square footprint, similar to a 0805 resistor. Designed for quick programming and debugging, it features a 6-pin 0.1″ pitch ribbon connector and is hand-held or temporarily fixable.



Use the 6-pin Needle Cable to extend the connection from CODEGRIP - World's first programmer/debugger over WiFi via the corresponding CODEGRIP Adapters that you can find here.



For more information about 6-pin Needle Cable visit the official product page.



