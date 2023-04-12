Today we present you the 5th board from BeagleBoard with mikroBUS™ socket - BeagleConnect™.

BeagleConnect™ is a revolutionary technology that virtually eliminates low-level software development for IoT and IoT applications, such as building automation, factory automation, and home automation. With two mikroBUS sockets, there are over 1,350 different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with BeagleBoard is continuing to develop and is starting to significantly impact how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise, and now it contains 458 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon; continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

