5G NB IoT Click is a Click board™ based on Gemalto's Cinterion® ENS22 NB-IoT Wireless Module platform that boosts highly efficient future 5G connectivity for the IoT.

The 5G NB IoT click combines single mode NB-IoT connectivity with extreme power efficiency, extended coverage range and advanced security features providing steadfast reliability for data only solutions. The module offers built-in internet services, protected by an enhanced security concept.

Given the features its components offer, the 5G NB IoT Click is perfect for stationary IoT applications that send data only at intermittent intervals such as metering and smart city applications.

