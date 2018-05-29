5 reasons you need a Clicker 2 board - build your dream gadget

A battery-powered development board that can fit in your pocket, and can host two Click boards. Yes, Clicker 2 boards offer that, and much more.

Clicker 2 development boards are what we call "Starter boards" - small, packed with features, and easy to work with. We compiled a small list below, to show you some of the reasons why you should use them to build your next prototype.

Not only will they save your time, but they'll open doors to other MikroE tools that can help you to get that idea into the real world.

1. Plenty to choose from

The first thing, of course, is choosing which Clicker 2 board you want. Go for one with an 8-bit PIC microcontroller (Clicker 2 for PIC18FJ) or a 32-bit ARM microcontroller (like Clicker 2 for STM32), or a 16-bit one. The choice is up to you really. What we are trying to say is - there's plenty to pick from.

2. Battery-powered and fast

You see that Li-Polymer battery connector at the bottom of the board? You can power your whole invention over a simple Li-Polymer battery. We suggest that you add it to the cart, along with your Clicker 2.

An LED diode indicates when it's charging. Of course, you can also power the board over a USB cable.

3. Two mikroBUS™ sockets

Every Clicker 2 board has two mikroBUS™ sockets. That means you can add two Click boards - all sorts of transceivers, displays, motor control devices, sensors, and amplifiers. Voltage control? We got it. Text to speech? We got that as well.

Biometric security, thunder detection, temperature sensors, adapters, ADCs, DACs. Browse through the Click board range and find what suits your project.

4. Great power management

Your MikroElektronika prototyping platform already has a power management system in place. The onboard LTC®3586-2 IC provides 3.3V or 5V to the Click boards™. It also turns the USB port into a battery charger.

5. Preprogrammed with a Bootloader

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 2 boards are preprogrammed with a bootloader (either USB-UART or USB-HID). Just download our mikroBootloader application and you’re ready to upload your firmware.

The boards also have a mikroProg connector. Eradicate any bugs and iron out your code in seconds.

So, go ahead and check out the whole Clicker 2 category, choose the one you like the most, and start building your dream gadget.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika