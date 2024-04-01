4G LTE&GNSS Click is a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions without compromising performance. This board features the LENA-R8, a multi-mode LTE Cat 1bis module from u-blox. It stands out for its compact size and extensive network compatibility. It supports 14 LTE bands, four GSM/GPRS bands for universal connectivity, and integrated u-blox GNSS for precise global tracking. The board facilitates seamless communication via UART and includes a USB interface for comprehensive device management and firmware updates. Key features include dual LED indicators for operational status, flexible power options, and a nano SIM card holder supporting various SIM voltages. Ideally suited for IoT applications requiring broad global coverage and high-performance location services, the 4G LTE&GNSS Click board is a powerful tool for developers in the tracking and telematics markets.

For more information about 4G LTE&GNSS Click, visit the official product page.

