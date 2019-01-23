4G LTE-AT&T click for North America is here

The 4G LTE click designed for users in North America is here!
This Click board™ is an LTE Cat 1 / EGPRS multimode cellular network solution featuring the compact LARA-R2 series modem from u-blox.
The main features of the module are:
- it supports up to four LTE bands and up to two UMTS bands.
- a full range of options for the high speed cellular networking and communication, such as the network indication, full embedded TCP/UDP stack, HTTP and HTTPS transfer protocols, IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack support, secondary antenna for the RX diversity, antenna detection, jamming signal detection, embedded TLS 1.2 protocol for the improved security, and more
- It can achieve data rates up to 10.3 Mbps/5.2 Mbps (downlink/uplink).
The LARA-R202 module is fully qualified and certified solution designed to simplify the design and cut time to market.
It is perfectly suited for a wide range of medium to high-speed M2M applications, such as the smart energy gateways, remote access video cameras, digital signage, telehealth, telematics, and similar applications which rely on a cellular network connection.
For more information about the 4G LTE-AT&T click for North America, please visit our website.