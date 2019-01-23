4G LTE-AT&T click for North America is here

The 4G LTE click designed for users in North America is here!

This Click board™ is an LTE Cat 1 / EGPRS multimode cellular network solution featuring the compact LARA-R2 series modem from u-blox.

The main features of the module are:

it supports up to four LTE bands and up to two UMTS bands.

a full range of options for the high speed cellular networking and communication, such as the network indication, full embedded TCP/UDP stack, HTTP and HTTPS transfer protocols, IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack support, secondary antenna for the RX diversity, antenna detection, jamming signal detection, embedded TLS 1.2 protocol for the improved security, and more

It can achieve data rates up to 10.3 Mbps/5.2 Mbps (downlink/uplink).

The LARA-R202 module is fully qualified and certified solution designed to simplify the design and cut time to market.

It is perfectly suited for a wide range of medium to high-speed M2M applications, such as the smart energy gateways, remote access video cameras, digital signage, telehealth, telematics, and similar applications which rely on a cellular network connection.

For more information about the 4G LTE-AT&T click for North America, please visit our website.