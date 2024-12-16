4G LTE 3 Click (for Europe) featuring a professional-grade single-mode LTE Cat 1bis module for EMEA, APAC, and Brazilian regions

Provide high-speed data connectivity over LTE network in IoT applications using the LEXI-R10801D

4G LTE 3 Click (for Europe) is a compact add-on board designed to provide reliable and efficient LTE connectivity for a wide range of applications. Based on the LEXI-R10801D, a single-mode LTE Cat 1bis module from u-blox, it offers exceptional performance and flexibility.

KEY FEATURES:



LTE Cat 1 connectivity: Offers reliable and efficient data transfer

Multi-band support: Supports multiple LTE bands for global coverage

Embedded Wi-Fi scan: Provides indoor positioning capabilities

UART interface: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

USB type-C connectivity: Offers convenient power supply and configuration options

Visual indicators: Provides feedback on network and power status

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor the location and status of assets

Collect data from remote sensors and transmits it to a central location

Enable smart city applications like smart parking and smart lighting

Connect industrial IoT devices for remote monitoring and control

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 4G LTE 3 Click (for Europe) visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



