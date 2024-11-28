4G LTE 2 Click featuring an LTE Cat 1 module for North American region with built-in MQTT client (data-only solution)

Stay connected and in control with LARA-R6401D, the ultimate data-only solution for secure and reliable IoT communication across North America

4G LTE 2 Click - Data (for North America) is a compact add-on board designed to provide secure and reliable LTE connectivity for North American applications. Based on the LARA-R6401D, an LTE Cat 1 module from u-blox, it offers exceptional performance and flexibility.

KEY FEATURES:



Supports multiple LTE bands for wide-area coverage Secure connectivity: Offers secure communication with built-in security features

Offers secure communication with built-in security features MQTT client: Enables easy integration with IoT platforms and cloud services

Enables easy integration with IoT platforms and cloud services AT command interface: Provides a simple and flexible way to configure and control the module

Provides a simple and flexible way to configure and control the module USB interface: Allows for easy configuration and firmware updates

Allows for easy configuration and firmware updates Network and status indicators: Provides visual feedback on network status and power

APPLICATIONS:



and transmits it to a central location Enable smart city initiatives like smart lighting and smart parking

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 4G LTE 2 Click - Data (for North America) visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



