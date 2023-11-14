476th board with mikroBUS™ socket!

Today, we present the 3rd development board from Nuvoton that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. It is called the NuMaker-HMI-M487 development board from Nuvoton.

Nuvoton offers the HMI platform which is embedded with NuMicro® M4 MCU. The NuMicro® M4 MCUs operates at up to 196 MHz and supports high-speed SPI interface to connect to external SPI Flash, allowing fast read-out of user HMI displays and image storage up to 32 MB. It contains one mikroBUS™ socket, providing over 1,500+ different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with Nuvoton is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 476 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon. Continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about all Nuvoton boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

