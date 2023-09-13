467th board with mikroBUS™ standard

Today we present the first development board from Western Design Center with mikroBUS™ socket - MyMENSCH PRO Board.

The W65Cx65PRO board is a companion board for the MyMENSCH™ (ONLY Rev-B/Rev-C fully supported) product line. It is a small printed circuit board (PCB), 3.50” x 3.00”, designed for rapid prototyping using various modules from Sparkfun, SEEED, MikroElektonika, and others. This board features two mikroBUS™ sockets providing over 1,450 different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with Western Design Center will continue to develop, and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise, and now it contains 467 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon; continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

